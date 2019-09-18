Skip to content
WJMN - UPMatters.com
Marquette
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
Health Watch
Election Center
AG News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Weather
Local Weather
Interactive Radar
Pollen
Almanac
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
High School Sports Zone
College Sports UPMatters
Packers
NFL
Pro Football Challenge
Community
Your Local Experts
Explore The UP Shore
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WJMN-TV
TV Schedule
Contests
Completed Contests
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
Border Report Tour
EXPLAINED: What is the border wall?
The barriers that make up the border wall
Border wall plans could divide South Texas retirement community
450 miles of border wall by next year? In Arizona, it starts
Money allocated for military projects to pay for segments of border wall
More Border Report Tour Headlines
County leaders, residents in South Texas feel powerless against border wall
District judge in El Paso hears new challenge to border-wall emergency declaration
Video shows possible border-wall surveyors on private property
Film captures highline across Southwest border draw U.S., Mexico closer
Chicano activist harkens back to La Grulla before wall plans, Border Patrol ‘invaded’
Unincorporated areas of Starr County could be first to see border wall construction in South Texas
Desolate wildlife refuge slated for border wall in South Texas
Reclaiming the river: Rio Grande ‘sustains lifeblood’ of border region, wall opponents say
Lawmakers vow to preserve historic tribal cemetery in path of border wall plans
New Mexico company chosen to build 11 miles of border wall
Latest News Video
GM Strike
Video
NMU Homecoming
Video
LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/18/2019
Video
HS Volleyball Highlights: Manistique tops Gwinn after falling behind early
Video
Keeping kids safe from baby walkers
Video
U.P. Honor Flight Banquet
Video