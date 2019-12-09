Eastern Michigan to meet Pittsburgh in Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (97) sacks North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 34-27 in overtime. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) – Eastern Michigan will be up against its old athletic director when the Eagles face Pittsburgh in the Quick Lane Bowl. The game is December 26 in Detroit.

Heather Lyke, the AD at Pittsburgh, used to have the same position at EMU. She actually hired EMU football coach Chris Creighton in December 2013. Creighton has turned the Eagles around. He’s taking them to a bowl for a third time.

This is only the fifth bowl in EMU history. Pittsburgh played in Detroit back in 2013 when the Panthers won the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl against Bowling Green.