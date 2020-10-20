Elizabeth Forbes Named NMU Lacrosse Assistant Coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Elizabeth Forbes has been named the Northern Michigan University Lacrosse Assistant Coach.

Head Coach Lindsey LeMay is excited about Forbes as an addition to her staff, having served as the assistant coach at Wartburg College for Forbes’ senior season.

“Liz is someone that makes an impression from your first interaction,” she said. “She will add an energy to our sideline that will compliment my own, and she brings with her unique experience in what it takes to recruit and develop a program in our region.”

Forbes played four years for Wartburg College where she played multiple positions. She appeared in 43 games and helped the Knights develop over her four years as a new Division III program in the midwest.

She also spent time teaching goal skills. Forbes served as a goalie specialist for the team’s high school clinics where she administered drills for goalies to improve on individual technique.

While at Wartburg, she served as an intern with the Waverly Chamber of Commerce in Waverly, Iowa from September to December in 2018. This position saw her collaborate with over 50 local businesses to solicit donations for the annual fall fundraising event. She also assisted with planning community events to get more foot traffic in local businesses in addition to providing excellent customer service to business members and community guests.

She was also an intern for the Wartburg Athletic Department and Women’s Lacrosse program during her senior season. During this time, she compiled scouting reports and player statistics of conference and non-conference teams and assisted in creating recruiting networks in the midwest.

