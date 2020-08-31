NMU Introduces 2020 NMU Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Athletics Department is proud to announce the newest inductees to the NMU Sports Hall of Fame.

Being inducted to the NMU Sports Hall of Fame includes Mark Beaufait, Dawn Donaldson, Michael Santorelli, Matthew Wonders, Marissa LePage (Dellangelo) and the 1981-82 Women’s Swim and Dive Team.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be an in-person induction ceremony this year, but this year’s inductees will be included in the 2021 Homecoming celebration and induction.

Mark Beaufait

Men’s Ice Hockey | Class of 1992

Mark Beaufait was a member of the 1991 NCAA Championship team and member of the 1989, 1991, 1992 WCHA tournament champion teams. He scored 157 points at NMU with 62 goals and 95 assists ranking him in the top ten in multiple NMU scoring categories. Beaufait was also a member of the 1994 US Olympic Hockey Team.

Dawn Donaldson

Volleyball | Class of 1993

Dawn Donaldson earned her Bachelors of Social Work in August 1993 majoring in Social Work. A four-year letterwinner for Wildcat Volleyball, she earned All-American honors as a middle blocker in 1992 after being named to the GLIAC First Team and the Great Lakes Regional Team. She still ranks in the top 10 at NMU in career blocks.

Marissa (Dellangelo) LePage

Women’s Basketball | Class of 2003

Marissa LePage (Dellangelo) earned her Bachelors of Science in May 2003 majoring in Biology. A four-year letterwinner for Wildcat Women’s Basketball, she lead her team to the NCAA Tournament in all four seasons. She ranks 5th in NMU women’s basketball career scoring and single season scoring. She also holds the NMU women’s basketball record for career and season three-pointers. In her senior season, she was the GLIAC Player of the Year and named to the Great Lakes Regional First Team.

Mike Santorelli

Men’s Hockey | Class of 2007

Mike Santorelli was a three-year letterwinner for the Hockey Wildcats before moving on to play nine years in the American Hockey League and National Hockey League. In 2005, he was named to the CCHA All-Rookie team and in 2007 was named to the CCHA First Team and was a 2nd Team All-American.

Matt Wonders

Men’s Basketball | Class of 1995

Matt Wonders earned his Bachelors of Science in December 1995 majoring in Physical Education / Secondary Education and earned his Masters of Arts in Education in December 2002 majoring in Educational Administration / Supervision. Wonders started every game in all four years as a four-year Wildcat Men’s Basketball letterwinner. He earned All-GLIAC honors in 1994 and 1995.

1981-82 Women’s Swim and Dive Team

The 1981-82 women’s swim and dive team were the runners up at the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) Division II Championships winning five events, setting four AIAW DII records, and having 11 student-athletes named AIAW DII All-Americans. Head Coach Joan Peto Hopkins was named AIAW DII National Coach of the Year. Four student-athletes advanced to the AIAW DI National Championships with all four finishing as AIAW DI All-Americans.

Latest Posts