NMU Volleyball Earns Academic Award for 13th Straight Year

LEXINGTON, Ky.(VIA NMU Athletics) –The Northern Michigan University Volleyball team received The United State Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2019-2020 season,

This is the 13th straight year NMU has earned this award and currently has the longest streak in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the fifth-longest streak in all of NCAA Division II.

The Wildcats have won the award every year since 2008.

To earn the award, teams must maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale