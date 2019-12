Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban walks off the field after losing to Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Chris Shimek/The Decatur Daily via AP)

ORLANDAO, Fla. (AP) – No. 13 Alabama will look to end the season on a positive note when it plays No. 14 Michigan in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 1.

The Crison Tide missed out on the College Football Playoff for the first time. Alabama lost to playoff-bound LSU and rival Auburn to fall out of contention.

The Wolverines also had playoff aspirations, but fell to Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State. Alabama will be without injured star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.