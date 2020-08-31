Voltin Agrees To One-Year Contract With Reading

READING, Penn. — A former forward for the Northern Michigan University hockey program, Luke Voltin, has signed a one-year deal with the Reading Royals of the ECHL as announced by the club Monday, August 31.

During his career with the Wildcats, Voltin appeared in 144 games, totalling 25 points off 14 goals and 11 assists. In his senior campaign he nearly doubled his previous career-high points (seven), netting eight goals and five assists for 13 points, including three game-winners in 2019-20.

A three-time honoree of the WCHA All-Academic Team, Voltin graduated from NMU in May with a degree in Economics.

The ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers, Reading held a 37-17 record at the suspension of their 2019-20 season and were second in the North Division. Voltin joins the Royals for their 20th anniversary season in 2020-21.

