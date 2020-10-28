WCHA Men’s League Announces 2020-21 Composite Schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Oct. 28, 2020 – The Men’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association has finalized an 18-game league schedule for the abbreviated 2020-21 men’s ice hockey season. Each WCHA team will play a single series against the other nine league schools with all but three of the contests slated to be played in January and February 2021.

Additionally, league teams will play a total of 38 non-league games beginning Nov. 20. Due to limited opportunities for contests against non-league opponents this season, 30 of those contests will pit WCHA teams against each other in games that will not count in the league standings.

Return to Competition Protocols

In addition to state and local health and safety guidelines in force at each WCHA campus, the 2020-21 schedule will play out under the WCHA’s Return to Competition protocols. Those protocols will include COVID-19 testing for student-athletes, coaches, staff and game officials as well as social-distancing requirements at all WCHA arenas.

Non-League Contests

While every WCHA team will face at least one other league opponent in non-league competition, Alabama Huntsville and Bowling Green are the only WCHA teams scheduled to face teams from outside the league. The Chargers will visit Robert Morris on Nov. 20-21, the opening weekend of the regular season, while Bowling Green will travel to Robert Morris on Nov. 24 before a home-and-home series with Mercyhurst, Nov. 27 (away) and Nov. 29 (home).

BGSU will visit Quinnipiac Dec. 18-19 and host Robert Morris on Dec. 29 to conclude the non-league season for the WCHA. The Falcons are also slated to play a road exhibition game against the U.S. National Team Development Program on Nov. 7.

League Schedule

The chase for the MacNaughton Cup will begin on Dec. 2 when Northern Michigan visits Lake Superior State for a single league game. Minnesota State will visit Alaska Anchorage Dec. 18-19 for the only other WCHA league games currently scheduled to be played prior to the end of the calendar year.

League play will begin in earnest the weekend of Jan. 1-2 with five league series – Alabama Huntsville at Michigan Tech, Alaska Anchorage at Bemidji State, Alaska at Lake Superior State, Bowling Green at Ferris State and Minnesota State at Northern Michigan.

The regular season will conclude Feb. 24-27 with each school playing a home-and-home series with its designated travel partner- Alabama Huntsville vs. Bowling Green, Alaska vs. Alaska Anchorage, Bemidji State vs. Minnesota State Ferris State vs. Lake Superior State and Michigan Tech vs. Northern Michigan.

The weekend of March 5-6 has been designated as a bye weekend for all 10 schools and will be used as a make-up game weekend should any league series or single games be postponed.

The league series breakdown for each team will be four home, four road and one home-and-home for a total of nine home and nine road contests. All game dates are subject to change.

2021 WCHA Postseason Tournament

The format for the 2021 WCHA Postseason Tournament is will be determined in the coming weeks. The postseason will play out over the weekends of March 12-13 and March 19-20.

The postseason tournament winner will receive an automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship and the Jeff Sauer WCHA Championship Trophy, presented by Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup.

Fans can catch all the WCHA action live on FloHockey.tv again this season.

About the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Men’s League

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association, among the most historic, tradition-rich and successful conferences in all of collegiate athletics, will mark its 69th season of men’s competition in 2020-21. The 10-team NCAA Division I conference consists of the University of Alabama in Huntsville (Chargers), the University of Alaska Anchorage (Seawolves), the University of Alaska (Nanooks), Bemidji State University (Beavers), Bowling Green State University (Falcons), Ferris State University (Bulldogs), Lake Superior State University (Lakers), Michigan Technological University (Huskies), Minnesota State University (Mavericks) and Northern Michigan University (Wildcats). For more information, visit wcha.com.

