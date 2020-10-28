Wildcat Hockey Announces Revised 2020-21 Schedule

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University hockey program and Western Collegiate Hockey Association have announced their league schedule for the 2020-21 season. The Wildcats season will consist of 18 conference matchups as well as nine non-conference games against WCHA opponents. 

The season gets underway on Wednesday, November 25 when the Wildcats host Lake Superior State University before a home-and-home series with Michigan Technological University November 27-28. 

The team opens conference play on Wednesday, December 2 at LSSU before rounding out the 2020 calendar year with their final three non-conference series, home against Bemidji State University, a road trip to Minnesota State University-Mankato and a second home-and-home series against rival MTU.

The Wildcats ring in the new year at home against MSU-Mankato, January 1-2, before a trek to the Last Frontier, January 8-9 when they play at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

A pair of series with the University of Alaska Anchorage and at the University of Alabama-Huntsville take the Wildcats deep into January before a home series against the Ferris State University Bulldogs concludes the month, January 29-30. 

The Wildcats head back to Sault Ste. Marie on February 5 for their series finale against the LSSU Lakers before a trip to Minnesota for their series at BSU, February 12-13.

The team rounds out their regular season with three of their final four games at home, first when they host Bowling Green State University, February 19-20. The final series of the year features Upper Peninsula rivals, NMU and MTU, February 26-27, with the latter of the games played in Marquette.

The league has set aside the first weekend in March in case of any make-up games required. The WCHA playoff format is yet to be determined and will be played over consecutive weekends, March 12-13 and 19-20.

A decision on fan attendance will be announced at a later date.

The full WCHA release can be found here.

