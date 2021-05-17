Escanaba starts week of clean up in preparation for the summer

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Esky Cleanup group is gearing up for summer with a week long, city-wide clean up.

The group was founded by city members who had an interest and keeping Escanaba clean.

Esky Cleanup encourages people to team up in groups and clean up litter throughout the community.

It “started loosely 10 years ago with just a couple of individuals downtown to clean up around some storefronts. There was some interest generated by that and it grew and grew over the years, to the point where we decided that we needed to put a board together to handle all of the volume of people, and donations, and the amount of tools and things we needed,” Mark Ammel, President of the Esky Cleanup, said. We had the “intention of growing it so that it would spread community-wide and not just in the downtown district.”

In past years the cleanup has been one day only but this year the group choose to have it for a full week for muplle groups to have access to the event.

“It gives people in the community who might not know how to get involved an easy way to get involved and take some pride.” Ammel said.

The week will cap off with a gathering that includes, food, music, and prizes. It will give the community a chance to enjoy the cleanup.

If you’re interested in signing up to help up you can head to this link. If you’d like to sign up to be event staff then you can head over here.