Marquette art studio finds creative ways to connect with customers during pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – HOTplate Art Studio & Pottery expanded their business to a second location at the start of the pandemic.

Once stay at home orders and Covid-19 restrictions started the studio, that was once a hub for social hang outs and dates, had to adjust.

“We did some canvas classes online,” owner, Melissa Sprouse said. “That was fun, fairly easy for people to follow along with. And then actually went on to do some online glass classes and those were a lot more popular than I had expected them to be. People really want to try fused glass and they were willing to do it at home.”

The CDC found that adults reported considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19.

Knowing art to be therapeutic for herself, Sprouse felt that she could spread that therapy to the community.

“This is kind of a nice reminder of okay we took some time to do something to do something with my family,” Sprouse said. “I took some time to, you know, try something new or you know we were really stressed out and then we all sat down and we laughed about how bad dad was painting.”

HOTplate offers two studios, one that focuses on clay where you can make and model your own pieces and the other that focuses on paint and glass fusing.