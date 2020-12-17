Going Above & Beyond: Liz Beyne

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Every morning, before the sun comes up, 79-year-old Liz Beyne is the first one through the doors at the Room at the Inn. Over 20 years of volunteering, we asked Liz, why does she still continue?

“Giving back for all of the blessings I have been given,” Liz Beyne, Volunteer, Room at the Inn remarked.

Liz’s friend, who volunteered at the Room at the Inn, made her curious about what they do for the community.

“And I said well what do you do? ‘Well, I make hard boil eggs and we usually have breakfast sandwiches,’ and I thought okay I can do that.” And once Liz started, she never looked back.

“Well better question then what does Liz do would be what doesn’t Liz do?” Nick Emmendorfer, Executive Director, Room at the Inn.

“Liz has done everything from giving rides, Liz is there daily preparing coffee sometimes even before the staff gets in, she’ll deliver guests coffee directly to their tables, she’ll help serve meals, and she’s most well-known for her titled ‘Eggs-With-Attitude'”.

A Warming Center favorite, Eggs-With-Attitude, consists of plain scrambled eggs, green peppers, onions, meat, cheese, American fries, and a dash of love.

“Liz just kind of embodies the person you would hope for who would come in and volunteer. You wonder, who would that be? It’s Liz,” said Emmendorfer. “When you think of your ideal volunteer, Liz is that person. In there everyday doing the work.”

Liz knows it can be difficult to volunteer, but she says it’s more gratifying than one expects.

“I guess one thing I would say is that not everybody can do it,” Beyne remarked. “But if you do you will be rewarded one way or another. Even if it’s a simple thank you or your breakfast was good, or nice to see you, see you tomorrow. The blessings are many, just many.”

Beyne first volunteered with the Red Cross in 1999, when Oklahoma had a tornado outbreak that barreled through the state. She walked around what was left of Moore, Oklahoma and realized something about herself that was always there.

“Basically in my head I said I can do this I would like to do this,” Beyne said. “That was my calling if you will. The one thing I say about going out with the red cross it’s a win-win-win situation.”

Liz has worked around the country with the Red Cross, from New Orleans to Kansas, yet she always seems to come back home to the Upper Peninsula.

“I would like to say to Liz is thank you for everything she’s done,” said Emmendorfer. “I hope her work serves as an example for the rest of the community. If you want to serve your community by volunteering, follow Liz’s example and come crave sometime out of your day for the Room at the Inn.”

As always, Liz would like to thank her colleagues.

“Just keep up the good work.”

Watch the full interview with Liz Beyne:

