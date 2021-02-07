Soup for Bowls: Helping feed our neighbors

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – WJMN Local 3 News is proud to partner with grocery stores in Escanaba, Hancock, Iron Mountain, and Marquette to help feed our community neighbors in need with Local 3’s Soup 4 Bowls program.

Starting Sunday, February 7 and continuing through to February 28, each participating grocery store will have a collection bin and signage to collect cans of soup. At the end of the month, members of the Local 3 team will collect the cans and deliver them to the charity/food pantry each store selects. To participate in this donation, we’re inviting the community to go to one of our partner grocery stores, purchase cans of soup, and put them in the collection bin provided.

Participating Stores: