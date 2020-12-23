Contest Giveaways UPMatters

Skip to content
Follow Us
WJMN Local 3
SISU
Sisu: Defining the U.P.
Video
Virtual tour of the Upper Peninsula
Watch: A virtual tour of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
Video
Trending Stories
Autopsies may provide answers in deaths of 3 from Bay City
Superior Health Wednesday: Mental health resources for children and teens
Video
INTERVIEW: Baraga County officials “put State of Michigan on notice”
Video
New owners at Otter Lake Campground and Lodges excited for new venture
Video
Should you be wearing two masks? Here’s what Dr. Fauci says
Weather
Marquette County Health Department launches new way to schedule COVID-19 vaccinations
State historic preservation tax credit program passes Michigan Senate and House of Representatives
Video
Gel packs blamed for COVID-19 vaccines arriving at wrong temperature
Video