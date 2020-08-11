Annual Quincy Mine Hoist Swap on Wednesday to benefit mine tours and educational programs

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The annual Quincy Mine Hoist Swap is Wednesday, August 11 from 10:00 am – dusk at the Quincy Mine Hoist on US-41 in Hancock.

Food and vendors will be on site with metals, minerals, jewelry and mining items. Proceeds benefit the continuation of mine tours and educational programs at the site.

Dale Hartmann spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

For more information, contact Dale at brujodale@coslink.net or call (715) 477-2519.

