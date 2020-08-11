HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The annual Quincy Mine Hoist Swap is Wednesday, August 11 from 10:00 am – dusk at the Quincy Mine Hoist on US-41 in Hancock.
Food and vendors will be on site with metals, minerals, jewelry and mining items. Proceeds benefit the continuation of mine tours and educational programs at the site.
Dale Hartmann spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.
For more information, contact Dale at brujodale@coslink.net or call (715) 477-2519.
Latest stories
- Annual Quincy Mine Hoist Swap on Wednesday to benefit mine tours and educational programs
- ‘People showed up looking for a fight’ Fort Collins Chief to announce more charges in weekend brawl
- Mystery masks: Unsolicited face masks from China arriving in mailboxes
- Democrats, Biden still juggling virtual convention details
- Michigan chosen for pilot program that funds health services