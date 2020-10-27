Aspirus invites families to drive-through trick-or-treating event in Laurium

LAURIUM, Mich. (WJMN) — Aspirus invites the community to a drive-through trick-or-treating event in front of their Laurium clinic on Halloween morning this Saturday.

Aspirus employees will be dressed up and handing out free goodie bags from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to the first 100 families.

“Joy is one of our values at Aspirus and it’s our goal to spread some joy for families in our community with this event,” said Jenn Jenich-Laplander, Regional Communications and Engagement Lead for Aspirus.

“With Halloween looking different for some this year, we wanted to do something special for children and families.”

Participants must enter the parking lot from Osceola Street and will be directed to the clinic canopy entrance and are asked to stay in their vehicles. Aspirius asks participates wear a cloth face mask when interacting with Aspirus staff.

Costumes are encouraged.

