Aspirus’ new OB/GYN explains importance of regular visits and vaccinations for expecting mothers

LAURIUM, Mich. (WJMN) – Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital has a new OB/GYN, Dr. Solomon Agbroko.

Dr. Agbroko earned his medical degree from Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria. He completed his general surgery residency at Lagos University Teaching Hospital in Lagos, Nigeria and his obstetrics and gynecology residency at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“Life is such of a special gift and I’m so happy to be in the Keweenaw where I can care for people in the ways that they wish,” said Dr. Agbroko. “Together, with our excellent care team, we want to ensure families have the highest quality of care and compassion they deserve.”

Dr. Agbroko spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme on when women should start seeing an OB/GYN, how often they should visit and the importance of expecting mothers being vaccinated and going to the doctor even though there is a pandemic.

