Blood Drive at Calumet Colosseum August 31; donations critically needed

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) — Add blood donation to the list of ways you can help our nation get through this pandemic.

The Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center is hosting a blood drive on Monday, August 31, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Calumet Colosseum, 110 Red Jacket Rd. in Calumet.

The UP Regional Blood Center will be on site with its “Bloodmobile” to collect donations.

Fears about COVID-19 have been keeping people from giving blood. And the American Red Cross says the result is an urgent need for blood and platelet donors.

“The need for blood donations is extremely high right now,” said Christina Asiala, Upper Peninsula regional director of lab services for Aspirus. “The need for blood doesn’t go away. We know these donations will provide lifesaving care to individuals. If you are healthy, we hope you’ll consider donating.”

The Red Cross estimates someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. Donated blood is used to help people who have:

Cancer.

Sickle cell disease.

Chronic diseases.

Injuries from accidents or fires.

Donations are also used in lifesaving procedures, such as heart surgeries and organ transplants. And blood donors who have fully recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their blood plasma, which could help seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

There is no evidence COVID-19 can be spread by blood transfusion. And blood centers are taking extra steps to protect donors and staff from the virus.

Before you can give blood, there are a few requirements you must meet to help protect both donors and recipients. You must be healthy (no illness or fever) and at least 17 years old. (Those 16 and under can donate with parental consent.)

During the appointment, you will answer a few questions about your health and travel history, and your blood pressure, pulse and temperature will be checked. The blood draw often takes less than 10 minutes.

Both walk-ins and appointments are welcome. A photo ID and mask is required upon donating. Refreshments will be provided for donors.

For more information, or to schedule a donation appointment by calling the UP Regional Blood Center at 906-449-1450.

