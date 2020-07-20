Brimley man escaped custody Sunday night by cutting tether

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday night, 31-year-old Todd William Carrick from the Brimley area cut his tether and is on the run.

Carrick has 3 current charges of Resisting and Obstructing police out of the 91st District Court.

Carrick is approximately 6 feet tall, 220 pounds and has several tattoos on his neck.

Todd Carrick

If you have any information please call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office said they do not know if Carrick is armed, but the public is asked to stay away from Carrick and to call the authorities if sited.

This is an ongoing investigation and Local 3 will update when new information is available.

