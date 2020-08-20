Businesses in Calumet receive Match on Main grant from MEDC

CALUMET, Mich., (WJMN) – Nine businesses that are a part of the Main Street Calumet district received money to help cover their costs during COVID-19.

The Match on Main grant totaled $50,000 distributed between the businesses. Leah Polzien, executive director of Main Street Calumet, says every business that applied got some funding.

“We decided everybody who applied was going to get an apportionment,” said Polzien. “We went through and everybody got something, so we didn’t cut anyone out.”

Main Street Calumet, Calumet Chamber of Commerce, Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance and the Keweenaw Convention and Visitors Bureau have all been trying to help the local businesses be aware of available resources according to Polzien. She says they just submitted another round of grant applications as well and she likes being able to help people during this stressful time.

“Being able to provide at least a little bit of relief and hope that, you know, we’re going to get through this, business is going to improve and we’re going to move on and be successful,” said Polzien. “So that is gratifying, being able to hand someone a check and say ‘here you go, have a little relief and plan for the future.'”

Northern Cuts, co-owned by Kitty Beleck and Corinnea Kump, recieved money that helped pay rent for the space they occupy as well as the utilities. Beleck says the funding helped them stay afloat and avoid closing their business.

“This is a wonderful community and it supports us a lot, we’ve been here like 27 years and we were hoping that we didn’t have to close up being such a small business,” said Beleck.

Another business that received grant funding was Copper Island Printing. Owner and operator, Marc Norton says they received $5,500 that helped them pay some bills and make payments on their equipment.

“We lost about $24,000 in gross sales over the summer with all of the events that got canceled that we do printing for,” said Norton. “Basically the grant money was just to kind of cover some of those monthly expenses that we have for a couple months.”

Although the business is essential because it’s communications-related, many of the businesses they do work for were not and had to close. He says the grant helped him avoid taking out loans to keep his business open.

“Leah was very very supportive about contacting us and letting us know about it and urging us to apply,” said Norton. “She made the process, you know, the paperwork and that was pretty easy.”

Other businesses in Calumet that received funding were Gallery on 5th, The Office Shop, Supernova Yoga, Gallery and Gifts, The Twins Pet Grooming, Bucko’s Party Store, Hahn Hammered Copper and Red Jacket General Store. Each business received at least $2,000 that they could use to cover operational expenses or support their recovery and reopening efforts.

