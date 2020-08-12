Calumet-Laurium-Keweenaw Public Schools approve COVID-19 returning to school plan

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – The Calumet-Lauriun-Keweenaw Public Schools Board of Education approved their COVID-19 plan before starting the new school year Tuesday night.

CLK Schools’ Superintendent Chris Davidson says they are following the recommendation of the MI Safe Start Plan. In phases four and five, the school is given the option to offer in-person schooling or online.

“Understanding that there would be a potential increase for students and families seeking alternative modes of education,” said Davidson. “We added some virtual options to create more of a robust menu of learning options for our families in hopes that all of our families who are making the very difficult decision to not send their children to school in a face-to-face learning environment will have the best option possible.”

Davidson says they’ve had parents fill out surveys on what their thoughts are for how their children will go back to school. He says they are still looking through those but say there is interest in both options.

“We haven’t set any enrollment deadlines yet,” said Davidson. “I’m meeting with school staff right now to finalize the formal enrollment process for families to firmly opt in for what they want. At that time, we’ll set a date so that we can have all of the paperwork and things that are required for school to start on September 8.”

A decision was also made that face masks and coverings will not be required for students and staff.

“So the way that it’s worded in the road map is that students and staff should wear face masks in certain locations and under certain circumstances,” said Davidson. “So we understand the safety benefits of wearing face masks and social distancing and so we’re going to work together to do our absolute best and encouraging those best safe practices but also understanding that there are different opinions in our community and Phase 5 allows for those difference in opinions to be respected and observed which is why we chose to go for that flexibility so that we could roll out a plan that we thought was the best fit for the majority of the CLK community.”

If the area is moved back to Phase 4, face coverings will be required. The school says they will provide masks for people who like one and don’t have their own.

