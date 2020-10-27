Can you identify this suspect who broke into Suomi Restaurant? Houghton Police ask for public help

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — The Houghton Police Department are investigating a break and entering case, which occured at the Suomi Restaurant in Houghton Sunday morning.

According to police, they believe a white man in his early 20’s, who was wearing eye glasses, may be responsible for the crime. The individuals name may be Kendrick.

After reviewing the city camera system, the Houghton Police Department determined a black 2017 to 2020 four-door, possibly Chevy Impala with a sun roof was at the scene of the crime.

The Houghton Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying the person who may own or who was driving the vehicle described above.

Latest Stories