Car fire sends two to the hospital in Adams Township

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Two individuals have been hospitalized after crashing into a crane and their vehicle caught on fire early Thursday morning.
Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car accident on Canal Road near Old Mill Hill Road in Adams Township.
The car rear ended a crane that was on Canal Road fixing damages from the Father’s Day flood.
The vehicle caught on fire and burned the vehicle and crane.
The driver and a passenger were transported to Portage Health by Mercy ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.
Two more passengers fled to scene prior to deputies arriving, but were found a short after.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.
The accident in still under investigation and Local 3 will update the story once more information becomes available.
Latest Stories
- Judge clears way for Manhattan DA to get Trump tax returns
- Record melt: Greenland lost 586 billion tons of ice in 2019
- Northern California wildfires threatening thousands of homes
- Trump appeals as judge OKs Manhattan DA getting tax returns
- UPHCS awarded grant funding to address opioid use among mothers