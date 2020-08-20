Car fire sends two to the hospital in Adams Township

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Two individuals have been hospitalized after crashing into a crane and their vehicle caught on fire early Thursday morning.

Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car accident on Canal Road near Old Mill Hill Road in Adams Township.

The car rear ended a crane that was on Canal Road fixing damages from the Father’s Day flood.

The vehicle caught on fire and burned the vehicle and crane.

The driver and a passenger were transported to Portage Health by Mercy ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

Two more passengers fled to scene prior to deputies arriving, but were found a short after.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.

The accident in still under investigation and Local 3 will update the story once more information becomes available.

Latest Stories