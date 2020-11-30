Chassell man dead after rollover accident

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet post were dispatched to a one vehicle rollover crash on Superior Road near Haapapuro Road in Portage Township Sunday night.

Investigation indicated that a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Rodney Barnes of Chassell was traveling south on Superior Road when he lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway.

The vehicle slid sideways into the ditch area where it overturned and struck a tree. Barnes was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and Local 3 will update this story once more information becomes available.

