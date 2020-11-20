Copper Country Angel Mission asking for donations to help provide free winter clothing to community

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Colder weather has settled in for the winter, and one non-profit in the Copper Country wants to make sure everyone stays warm.

Copper Country Angel Mission provides programs year-round for the community. One of those programs is collecting donated winter clothing and giving them away for free.

Sherry Middlemis-Brown, a board member for the non-profit, said they were able to secure some seed money to help buy more specific items this year.

“The bulk of the coats that we giveaway are donated lightly used coats. But, there are always people who don’t into what you have and so we always have a need for going out and getting coats. And particularly the boots and such that are more size specific,” said Middlemis-Brown.

As this year hasn’t been easy for a lot of us, especially financially, any item donated is appreciated.

“You know, this isn’t a thriving metropolis. So there are a lot of people that make it paycheck to paycheck if they’re lucky enough to have a job,” said Donna Effinger, co-director of the Copper Country Angel Mission’s free store. “And it’s for people that have kids that outgrow their things. they can donate it and get passed around. The community’s been pretty good in the past, and hopefully we’ll be able to help those who need help this year. ‘Cause things are hard for some people.”

If you’re interested in sending or dropping off donations, Copper Country Angel Mission’s free store is located at 119 Fifth Street, Calumet, MI 49913. If you send a check and want the money to be used specifically for the coat giveaway, you’re asked to specify that in the memo line of the check.

The items donated will be available to the community beginning in the next few weeks at the storefront next to the free store in Calumet.

Items are usually dispersed at select church partners in places such as Houghton, however, with COVID-19, this will not be an option this year. If you live in Ontonagon, Baraga, or anywhere else in the Keweenaw/Copper Country, you can reach out to the Copper Country Angel Mission for more assistance.

For more information, you can visit Copper Country Angel Mission’s website or Facebook page.