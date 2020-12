A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Monday, March 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BARAGA, Mich. (WJMN) – There will be a COVID-19 pop-up testing site on Tuesday, December 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baraga Village Office.

Testing is available to anyone:

No pre-registration required

No insurance needed

No prescription needed

No doctor’s order needed

Baraga Village Office is located at 100 Hemlock St., Baraga, MI 49908

