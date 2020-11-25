Donations made at Keweenaw Co-op’s registers raises over $13K for Western U.P. Food Bank

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – For the Keweenaw Co-op Market & Deli, rounding up at the register has been proven to be a powerful way to raise money for good.

Over the past eight months, beginning on April 1, the Hancock grocery store chose the Western U.P. Food Bank as its “Round U.P.” recipient after realizing the deepening impact of the pandemic on its community.

With donations made at registers, asking customers if they’d like to round up to the next whole dollar, the Keweenaw Co-op has collected more than $13,000 for the food bank.

“This is our community, helping out our own,” said Todd Gast, the marketing/outreach manager for the Keweenaw Co-op. “So, my hat’s off to the Copper Country. We know these are difficult times and during a pandemic, and couldn’t be more proud of our people and their giving. It’s just an awesome thing.”

The round-up program started back in 2018 after the Father’s Day flood up in the Keweenaw. The co-op was able to raise $5,000 for the Portage Health Foundation.

The mission of the Western U.P. Food Bank is to gather and distribute food to relieve hunger and increase food security in the U.P. Our Food Bank currently assists 50+ organizations in 6 counties. They provide food for 20+ organizations in Houghton County alone — including Copper Country Senior Meals, Little Brothers–Friends of the Elderly, 31 Backpacks, St. Vincent’s De Paul, many local mental health/help facilities and churches.