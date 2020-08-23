Finlandia University extends tuition break to local high school grads

HANCOCK, Mich. (AP) — A college in the Upper Peninsula is extending a significant tuition discount to students who come from a local high school.
Graduates of Hancock Central will pay no more than $2,500 a year to attend Finlandia University.
The agreement between the Hancock district and Finlandia began in 2009.
Besides tuition, the agreement includes sharing certain properties. Finlandia is a liberal arts college affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
It was founded in 1896 by Finnish immigrants. Finlandia had more than 400 students last year.
