Four rescued after nearly drowning at Big Traverse Beach in Schoolcraft Township

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — Tuesday afternoon, Deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Big Traverse Beach in Schoolcraft Township for a report of 4 people drowning in Lake Superior.

An 8-year-old girl was swept out by the current and while 3 others attempted to save her, they also were taken out by the current.

Several people on the beach assisted with inflatable tubes and were able to get everyone back to shore.

A 12-year-old boy from lower Michigan was treated by first responders and then taken to Aspirus Keweenaw Emergency Room. He was later airlifted to the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

