Free COVID-19 testing in Houghton on Saturday, Oct. 3

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) announced on Thursday that it has partnered with the Michigan National Guard (MING) to provide a free community-wide COVID-19 test site this weekend.

The drive-thru event will be held this Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gates

Tennis Center parking lot, located at 600 MacInnes Drive, Houghton, near the Student Development

Complex on Michigan Technological University’s (MTU) campus.

Houghton County has experienced a significant increase in COVID-19 related cases over recent

weeks. The free testing event will allow local public health and healthcare providers to identify and stop the spread of the virus throughout the community.

Aspirus, Gogebic Community College, Finlandia University, MTU, Portage Health Foundation, and Upper Great Lakes Family Health Centers, and UP Health System are assisting with staff and supplies needed to carry out the event.

“This will be a great opportunity for the entire community to access testing at no charge,” said Kate

Beer, the health officer/administrator for WUPHD. “We have been very fortunate to be able to work with these partners to bring this event to our area.”

Pre-registration is not required, and participants do not need insurance, a prescription or a doctor’s

order to be tested. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask and bring a driver’s license or other

photo ID.

