Giving Tuesday to help 18 Copper Country non-profit organizations

HANCOCK, Mich., (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation urges people to ‘put their money where their heart is’ and donate to an organization for giving tuesday.

PHF will match the amount of all donations for each organization on Giving Tuesday. Last year they donated nearly $400,0000 between fifteen organizations. Michael Babcock, communications coordinator for PHF, says they don’t have a designated limit for how many organizations can receive the match grant on Giving Tuesday.

“Every year we don’t have a specific limit on how many nonprofits we’re going to have, we just put it out there and see who applies,” said Babcock. “This year we had a couple more apply, we’re really excited about it, the eighteen organizations we’re working with are all incredible.”

Babcock says to donate people can visit PHF’s website or mail a check made out to Portage Health Foundation to P.O. Box 299; Hancock, MI 49930. Babcock says Giving Tuesday has been incredible for the world over the past nine years.

“Locally our organization sees it as a really nice opportunity to help with not just getting money to these nonprofits but also helping them learn a little bit more about fundraising,” said Babcock.

This year, Giving Tuesday is especially important because of the financial difficulties many have faced amidst the pandemic.

“These organizations have really been hit by a double whammy of really unfortunate things, one they’re unable to do as much fundraising as they usually do and/or charge for the services they usually do, so there’s a loss of revenue that is really hurting pretty much every one of these organizations is seeing a revenue drop they weren’t expecting and partially from donations partially from services their offering,” said Babcock.

Babcock says on the other side, organizations have seen changes to what they offer their communities.

“Some of them that means they’re seeing a lot more of their services used, some of them it means their services are being used in a whole different way some of it, it means their year was very challenging, whether it was cancelling plans, changing plans, learning how to use computers to get in touch with people that they serve,” said Babcock.

Babcock says the organizations are amazing for getting through what they’ve all done and is excited that the community will get a chance to show their support.

“Their donations going to be matched dollar for dollar up to $200,000 total for our organizations,” aid Babcock. “That’s an incredible opportunity to make sure your dollar goes a lot further than it normally would.”

This year they are also doing a podcast to showcase the work that these nonprofits do. Babcock says the first two podcasts, released on November 17, are about the women’s shelter in Calumet and the Copper Harbor Trail Club. All eighteen organizations were invited to be a part of the podcasts if they wish to be.

“Hopefully all eighteen of them will want to do it, it’s pretty lowkey it’s just a chance for them to talk about the work that they do and all of them have a great story to tell,” said Babcock.

You can find the podcasts on their website or other streaming services.

“We’ll be putting them out there at a pretty heavy clip once we get going and you can subscribe to our podcast wherever you get podcasts, we’re on Apple, we’re on Spotify, we’re all those places easy to find just search Portage Health Foundation,” said Babcock.

Portage Health Foundation also invited restaurants in the Copper Country to donate a portion of their sales on December 1 to the Giving Tuesday campaign. The following organizations will receive donations:

Donors choose who they want their donation to benefit either online or in the memo portion of their check. Donations must be made by December first to count toward the giving Tuesday match from PHF.