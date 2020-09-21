Hancock Central student tested positive for COVID-19

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — According to the Hancock Central High School Facebook page, a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The high school will remain open, Hancock Public Schools Superintendent Steve Patchin told Local 3, based on the recommendation by the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Following directions of the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, the high school will be taking actions to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The school plans to continue to follow the strongly recommended protocols recommended by Governor Whitmer’s Return to School Advisory Council, including extensive cleaning, wearing of facial coverings, utilizing the cohort model, and many other details to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“As we navigate these challenging times, there are actions you can take to support our efforts,” said Hancock Public Schools Superintendent Steve Patchin.

“If your student is sick, please keep them at home. They can return to school after they have had 24 hours without a fever above 100.4 and are symptom free. Please have your students wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds regularly. Following these and other recommended protocols will help us operate safely and effectively.

Dr. Patchin acknowledged the hardship the Hancock community has endured over the past couple of years.

“As we see more cases in our community, we ask that you continue to support each other. I have witnessed tremendous acts of kindness in this community, supporting those that fall ill or on hard times,” said Superintendent Patchin.

“When my family lost our home in the Father’s Day flood, we witnessed this kindness first hand at a spaghetti dinner fundraiser. It was truly inspirational. The Hancock community is known for taking care of each other.”

