Hancock school partners with downstate library for ‘Write Michigan Short Story Contest’

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — The Hancock School Public Library is partnering with the Kent District Library and Schuler Books to host the ninth annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest, which drew over 1,000 Michigan writers last year.

Writers of all ages are invited to enter, with separate categories for youth, teens, adults and Spanish language (11 and younger). Winning entries will be published and receive cash prizes.

With so many kids being home-schooled or learning virtually this year, Write Michigan is a great option to get them thinking, writing, expressing and imagining. Teachers are also encouraged to have their students participate.

“Write Michigan provides educators at all levels an opportunity to get students excited about writing,” said KDL Community Liaison Jim Davis.

“This annual program allows writers of all ages and experiences to enter the short-story arena while giving a great support to school leaders and their curricula.”

Stories can be submitted to their website through Monday, November 30 at noon.

Details include a 3,000-word maximum length; $10 entry fee for ages 18 and above, free for 17 and under; current Michigan residents only; all entries must be submitted online.

Winners are chosen by public vote for the Readers’ Choice award and by a panel of judges for the Judges’ Choice award. Voters and judges choose winners from the top ten semi-finalists.

The top honor in each category receives a $500 cash prize and a Judges’ Choice runner-up in each category will receive a $250 cash prize. Winners will be honored during an awards ceremony in March and their story will be published in an anthology by Chapbook Press.

