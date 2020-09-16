Houghton County High School closed after staff tested positive for COVID-19

Copper Country

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich (WJMN) – On Wednesday, Jeffers High School in Houghton announced it would be closed on Wednesday after at least one staff member returned a positive test result for COVID-19.

Adding to the decision to close, the school posted a lack of substitute teachers.

No announcement was made on when the school could reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories