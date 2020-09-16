Houghton County High School closed after staff tested positive for COVID-19

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich (WJMN) – On Wednesday, Jeffers High School in Houghton announced it would be closed on Wednesday after at least one staff member returned a positive test result for COVID-19.
Adding to the decision to close, the school posted a lack of substitute teachers.
No announcement was made on when the school could reopen.
