Houghton County schools temporarily move to online classes

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is announcing that all Houghton County Schools will be going to online only classes beginning Monday, September 28.

Online classes will continue for a two-week period with in-person sessions resuming Monday, October 12.

WUPHD says the move is necessary to help reduce the rate of COVID-19 spread within the community. WUPHD points to a sustained increase in positive cases since the end of August as the major reason for asking the schools to make the temporary suspension of in-person classes.

“The capacity of our local healthcare and public health system has been stretched thin by the steady increase of COVID-19 cases in Houghton County”, said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “The positive test rate for Houghton County has risen from 0.6% at the end of August, to 5.1% as of

September 21. This pause allows us to work with the schools and other community partners to review and strengthen mitigation efforts as we move forward with the school year. The goal is to slow the spread so that local resources are not overwhelmed.”

Houghton County has posted 125 new cases and 29 probable cases in the last week. The WUPHD is

also seeing an increase in cases for Baraga County.

The temporary suspension does not apply to school districts in Baraga, Gogebic, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

