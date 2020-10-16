Houghton High School graduate remembered with sideline capes

HOUGHTON, Mich., (WJMN) – Friday, October 16 the Houghton High School class of 2013 presented former classmate Dyson Bastian’s parents a sideline cape.

The class of 2013 fundraised to provide sideline capes to the Houghton High School football team in memory of Dyson. Dyson passed away in July 2019 after being struck by a vehicle. Rachel Collaer, a former classmate, says their graduating class decided in order to honor Dyson’s memory that they would meet a need at Houghton High School.

“Knowing Dyson’s passion for athletics and particularly football I reached out to the athletic department John Sanregret and then secretary Deb Lindblom and they were fantastic with their help and we were able to determine the need at the school being sideline capes,” said Collaer.

Money was raised for the sideline capes through gofundme. Collaer says the class started sharing it on social media to achieve their goal.

“The response from the community was incredible and we reached our goal really quickly,” said Collaer. “I think it really shows the impact that Dyson had not only at our high school but also within the community.”

Collaer says Dyson brought people together and was a leading force in cheering on other teams at the school.

“He would also know just when to start singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ and the rest of us would follow in singing,” said Collaer. “In those moments you could really feel how he brought not only our class but our whole school together.”

The presentation will take place at 6:50 before the football game. There will be a memorial with photos from Dyson’s life and his parents will be given a cape with his name and number on the back.