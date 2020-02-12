Houghton holds Lakeshore redevelopment open house

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — In August, the Houghton City Council voted to begin talks with The Veridea Group, a real estate developer, about a Lakeshore Drive redevelopment project around the parking deck area near the waterfront.

The project could develop more green space, but also to provide housing and business opportunities. Before furthering the discussion with The Veridea Group, public opinion is needed.

The goal of this meeting was to allow city officials to answer the public’s questions and update them on what is being discussed.

“Well, I think most folks that I’ve talked to are positive about it and want to see somethings change. They know that parking deck has a finite life and we’re getting closer to the far end of it then we are to the beginning and there are some people that for whatever reason they’ve got some trepidation about this happening and that’s why we’re having a public meeting to hopefully air out some of the misinformation that’s out there,” said Eric Waara, Houghton City Manager.

The city and the developers both believe this project will help enhance the appeal of the downtown area because it’s providing more opportunities for growth.

For more information on the City of Houghton’s Master Plan, click here.