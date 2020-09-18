Houghton Portage Township staff members test positive for COVID-19

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — According to the Houghton Elementary School Facebook page, two Houghton Portage Township schools staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

A staff member at Houghton Middle/High School tested positive for COVID-19, along with a staff member at Houghton Elementary School.

Both staff members followed safety protocols and the Health Department determined that no staff or students were at high risk for exposure.

According to guidance from the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD), individuals generally need to be in close contact with a person with COVID-19 to be infected. “Close contact” includes being within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes.

While the school district does not believe the circumstances at Houghton Elementary and High School indicate that “close contact” occurred with students who attended, the school district has notified families out of an abundance of caution.

To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Houghton Portage Township School district supports the health department guidance, along with the CDC recommendations, of wearing a face covering in public places, staying 6 feet from others, and frequently washing their hands.

For further information about COVID-19, please contact your healthcare provider or contact WUPHD at (906) 482-7382.

