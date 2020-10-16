How to show your gratitude, one leaf at a time

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Keweenaw Family Resource Center has launched the Gratitude Tree project to help people in the community remember everything they have have to be thankful for this season. They say a Gratitude Tree is a simple tool that helps children and adults reflect on the good things in their lives.

KFRC is collecting paper leaves of gratitude to place on the tree painted on the main window at The Tree House Indoor Playground. Community members both young and old are encouraged to send KFRC messages of thanksgiving by visiting the Tree House Indoor Playground to create their own gratitude leaves or creating leaves at home to send to them. Gratitude messages can also be sent through the KFRC Facebook page or calling 906-482-9363.

“By taking time to notice and reflect upon the things they’re thankful for people experience more positive emotions, feel more alive, sleep better, express more compassion and kindness, and even have stronger immune systems” said Shanel LeRue, KFRC Family Support Specialist. “The latter being something we can all agree is an important and timely benefit.”

The Gratitude Tree project is coming at a time that many households in the Copper Country are experiencing stress and anxiety. This project is specifically designed to support individual, family and community well-being by expressing our gratitude. Iola Brubaker, KFRC Executive Director said, “it is our hope that this message spreads throughout the region.”