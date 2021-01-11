Judge fines Cafe Rosetta, says civil disobedience ‘not an option’

CALUMET, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula cafe has been found in contempt of court and fined $2,500 for continuing to serve indoor diners.

It’s the latest turn in an effort to get Cafe Rosetta to comply with coronavirus restrictions. Judge Wanda Stokes says civil disobedience is “not an option.”

Stokes held a hearing Friday involving the cafe, which serves soup, sandwiches and more in Calumet in Houghton County.

Co-owner Amy Heikkinen says she can’t afford to limit her business to carry-out orders. Hundreds of people rallied to support her on Jan. 2.

The judge suspended the fine until Wednesday to allow the cafe’s attorney to file legal arguments against it.

