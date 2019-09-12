Kraft Hockeyville ’19: Time to pick up your tickets

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) — Those of who you won the Kraft Hockeyville ticket lottery can pick up your tickets starting today.

From 12-4pm Thursday and Friday, tickets can be picked up at the Calumet Colosseum only if you received a phone call on Sunday.

Around 800 tickets are going to be given out to the Calumet Community.

With only 2 weeks left until puck drop, Local 3 is happy to announce we will be hosting a Pre-Game Show right before the game begins.

Stay tuned for more Hockeyville coverage here at Local 3 news.