L’Anse Lakefront Concerts are back starting Thursday

L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) — The rocking country music of the Rolling Thunder Band will have you tapping your feet at the free L’Anse Lakefront Concerts, 7 PM Thursday, July 23.

The lakefront park is at the foot of Broad Street at the lake.

Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy their music, the good vibes, the summer weather and the spectacular view.

Masks and social distancing are strongly recommended.

Meadowbrook Arena in case of inclement weather.

Latest Stories