Methamphetamine co-conspirators from U.P. sentenced to prison

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Three Houghton County co-conspirators have been

sentenced to prison for their role in conspiring to distribute more than 50 grams of crystal

methamphetamine in the Upper Peninsula.

Ryan Lee Timko, 34, of Houghton, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paul

L. Maloney to 192 months in prison for his role in the conspiracy. Jeremy Joseph Brusso, 37,

formerly of Atlantic Mine, Michigan, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonkerto 132 months in prison for his role in the conspiracy. Nicholas Patrick Cornish, 29, formerly of

Calumet, Michigan, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Robert J. Jonker to 120 months in

prison for his role in the conspiracy.

Timko, Brusso, and Cornish traveled to the Lower Peninsula to get crystal methamphetamine to redistribute in the U.P. Over the course of the conspiracy, they brought over a pound of methamphetamine into the Upper Peninsula. These sentences were the culmination of a long-term investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) into crystal methamphetamine distribution in the west end of the Upper Peninsula.

Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection Laboratory and Scientific Services Directorate, the Michigan State Police, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Houghton City Police assisted UPSET during the course of the investigation.

The Upper Peninsula continues to struggle with individuals, like these defendants, bringing

methamphetamine into the U.P. Those who choose to engage in this conduct are on notice of the

serious consequences for bringing this dangerous drug into our communities” said U.S. Attorney

Andrew Birge.

“Dangerous drugs like crystal methamphetamine destroy communities and families,” said

D/Lt. Timothy Sholander, Michigan State Police – UPSET Commander. “We hope the sentences

handed down in this case serve as a reminder to other drug dealers that the distribution of methamphetamine is a losing game and that the men and women on UPSET will continue to fight

to support the communities and families in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.”

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ted Greeley and Alexis Sanford prosecuted the case.