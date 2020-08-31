Michigan Coronavirus: WUPHD reports death in Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department has confirmed that a person has died of complications surrounding COVID-19 in Houghton County.

The elderly person was an inpatient at a local hospital at the time of their death.

To date, there have been 2 deaths related to the virus within the five-county jurisdiction.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers go out to the family who has lost their loved one,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD.

“This is a sad reminder of the seriousness of the COVID-19 threat. We must continue our prevention efforts, especially for the safety of our elderly and vulnerable populations.”

WUPHD reminds people to avoid close contact with people who are not part of your household as even people with mild or no symptoms can spread the virus. Masking, washing hands and maintaining a six-foot distance are steps that you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones.

