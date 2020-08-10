Michigan State Police ICAC Task Force arrested Hancock man on child porn charges

HANCOCK, MICH. (WJMN) — An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has resulted in an arrest and charges of a Houghton County man.

Justin Henry-Allen Covert, 32-years-old of Hancock, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and arraigned on Friday, Aug. 7.

Covert is charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated, three counts of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated possession and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Covert was issued a $100,000 bond, cash or surety.

The investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cyber Tip. Further investigation led to locating a residence in the city of Hancock where the suspect was residing.

A search warrant of the home netted multiple internet capable devices and evidence. An arrest warrant was issued, and Covert was arrested without incident.

