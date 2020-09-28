Michigan Tech makes changes amid COVID-19 surge on campus

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — Starting Monday, Michigan Technological University will be transitioning to Health and Safety Level Four for a period of two weeks until Sept. 28.

This transition is a targeted effort to reduce further spread among the Houghton County community at large by temporarily reducing the amount of people on campus.

During this time, lecture-based classes will move to an entirely remote format, starting no later than Wednesday.

Instructors will be informing students about the modality of their lab, Senior Design, Enterprise, and other experiential-based courses no later than Tuesday afternoon. Research activities on campus will continue with slight modifications.

The university asked students to continue practicing personal safety measures, completing their Daily Symptom Monitoring Form, and avoid large group gatherings.

The campus library, Student Development Center, dining halls, transportation services and other student support offices will remain operational.

“Thanks to the collective work of our employees and students, detected cases of COVID-19 in our student population continue to decline. But, as we work to satisfy our mission as an educational institution, we remain mindful of our commitment to the community,” said Michigan Tech President Rick Koubek.

All Houghton County schools have moved to online learning for the next two weeks due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.

