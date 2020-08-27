Michigan Tech students return to campus for first day of classes

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – After COVID-19 halted in-person classes back in March, Michigan Technological University (MTU) students could once again be seen milling around campus on Thursday.

Students were strongly encouraged, but not required, to be tested for the virus before returning back to school. President Rick Koubek says about 600 students will be tested weekly on a volunteer-basis to monitor the health of the student population.

“We have a daily symptom tracker, people fill that out every day before they come in. We have social distancing. If you look around campus right now, everyone’s wearing a mask. We have hand cleaning stations everywhere you can see, personally designed face shields for our faculty and staff, and the list goes on,” said Koubek.

Students are asked to sign the “Be Smart. Do Your Part.” pledge. It encourages students to practice social distancing, wearing a mask, and help eliminate the spread of COVID-19 throughout campus.

“Be Smart, Do Your Part” buttons were given to students who took the pledge.

“Well, we’re a community here at Michigan Tech, and we all need to take care of each other,” said Kellie Raffaelli, the assistant dean of students at MTU. “And so, taking this pledge and wearing the button or the stickers is telling each other that, you know, we care for one another and we’re all in this together.”

Michigan Tech students have access to getting tested right here on campus whenever they would like. Their samples will be run through the MTU COVID-19 lab.

