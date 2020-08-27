Michigan Tech’s Rozsa Center makes changes prior to upcoming season

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — Like arts venues across the country and around the world, the Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts at Michigan Technological University has undergone dramatic changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With tenacity, creativity, and innovation as the cornerstones of Michigan Tech’s COVID-response strategy, the Rozsa Center have entirely re-envisioned the planned events of the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

From new safety protocols, face coverings, and cleaning measures for staff, artists and audiences; to socially-distanced outdoor concerts and galleries; from virtual music jams to drive-in style events, the Rozsa is looking to the future with a spirit of hope and adventure.

“This year audiences can expect to see the arts presented in a variety of completely new formats, with many performances online, in streamed performances, podcasts, and virtual artist talks that connect our community with artists across the globe,” according to the Rozsa press release.

The arts at Michigan Tech are not only being transformed by the challenges of 2020, they are in fact thriving.

“This university is known for its tenacity and scientific creativity. Our researchers and labs are world class, and Michigan Tech’s dedication to excellence has inspired the methodical and innovative work happening at the Rozsa Center as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mary Jennings, Director of Programming for the Rozsa Center.

“We are experimenting, using the tools and expertise of leaders in the arts field who are right here in Houghton to come up with a wealth of new ways to make and present the arts at Michigan Tech. We are working within the limitations established for the safety of our community to redefine the ways we connect artists to our campus.From immersive and interactive online experiences to fun and surprising outdoor events, we are taking this year as an opportunity to research and develop new avenues for artistic creation and participation.”

Latest Stories