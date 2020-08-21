Michigan Tech’s sculpture walk exhibit available online

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — The Rozsa Center and the Department of Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) are excited to announce their Outside – apart – together, the Outdoor Sculpture class’s online sculpture exhibit, opened Wendesday.

The exhibit is an online sculpture walk, and it features work by eight student artists:

  • Sarah Arnold
  • Mykaela Cayemberg
  • Mara Hackman
  • Olivia Hohnholt
  • Erin Mauk
  • Tristan Robb
  • Zoie Schafer
  • Michael Stock

The students’ major disciplines include Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, Theatre and Entertainment Technology, Medical Laboratory Science and Computer Engineering. 

