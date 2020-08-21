Michigan Tech’s sculpture walk exhibit available online

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — The Rozsa Center and the Department of Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) are excited to announce their Outside – apart – together, the Outdoor Sculpture class’s online sculpture exhibit, opened Wendesday.
The exhibit is an online sculpture walk, and it features work by eight student artists:
- Sarah Arnold
- Mykaela Cayemberg
- Mara Hackman
- Olivia Hohnholt
- Erin Mauk
- Tristan Robb
- Zoie Schafer
- Michael Stock
The students’ major disciplines include Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, Theatre and Entertainment Technology, Medical Laboratory Science and Computer Engineering.
