Michigan Tech’s sculpture walk exhibit available online

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) — The Rozsa Center and the Department of Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) are excited to announce their Outside – apart – together, the Outdoor Sculpture class’s online sculpture exhibit, opened Wendesday.

The exhibit is an online sculpture walk, and it features work by eight student artists:

Sarah Arnold

Mykaela Cayemberg

Mara Hackman

Olivia Hohnholt

Erin Mauk

Tristan Robb

Zoie Schafer

Michael Stock

The students’ major disciplines include Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, Theatre and Entertainment Technology, Medical Laboratory Science and Computer Engineering.

