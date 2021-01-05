Miner statue in Houghton’s Franklin Square severely damaged after being struck by a car

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The iconic Miner statue that sits in Franklin Square of downtown Houghton suffered severe damage after being struck by a car at about 11:15 p.m. on January 3.

The driver of the vehicle was fortunately not injured.

The Miner statue has been taken to the Department of Public Works until it can be properly repaired. The Miner has been a fixture at the entrance of downtown Houghton since 1980.

The six-foot-tall bronze sculpture by Elizabeth Biesiot, “depicts a young miner in his jacket and lantern helmet striding forward, carrying his lunch pail and pick to go to work in the mine.”

The city reassures that the statue will be back in his spot once he is repaired.